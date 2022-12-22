Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved tomorrow: speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has said that the provincial assembly cannot be dissolved tomorrow due to the tabling of no-trust motion by the opposition, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to journalists outside the PA building today, Speaker Sibtain Khan said that the Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved tomorrow due to the no-trust motion.

He was answering a question regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly on December 23 as per the announcement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

He said that the no-trust motion has recently been tabled and notices were due to be issued. “We also wish to leave the assembly to be with the nation but the governor is stopping us.”

“Citing the legal affairs, I am telling you that the no-trust vote would be deferred to the first week of January 2023,” said Khan.

Regarding the vote of confidence issue, Sibtain Khan said that the governor could summon a special PA session for the vote of confidence for the chief minister, however, he could not denotify the CM.

“Governor [Baligh-ur-Rehman] had sent a letter regarding the vote of confidence. The PA session is already underway. We have responded to the governor’s letter in writing, however, he cannot summon a new session in between the ongoing PA session as per the Constitution,” detailed Khan.

“The speaker is also representing a constitutional institution like the governor. As a speaker, it is not my duty to protect the chief minister. However, I have complete powers to enforce the law and protect the honour of the Punjab Assembly. Neither any institution will be sealed nor seized in violation of the Constitution and law.”

Sibtain Khan said that he will ask the governor to not issue illegal orders. He added that he is not sending a letter to the president regarding the governor, however, he will write a letter to the president in accordance with the law if the CM is denotified by the governor.

To another question regarding Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Khan replied that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) president is a respectable person, however, he has no connection with the Punjab government. He added that the parliamentary party has powers to decide on vote in the assemblies.

