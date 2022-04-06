Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new CM

LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has summoned Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect new chief minister of the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari had adjourned the provincial assembly session till April 16.

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held on April 6 but the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had adjourned the session till April 16.

However, in an about-turn, the speaker convened the assembly to meet at 7.30pm on April 6.

Punjab MPAs meet PM Imran

A number of members of the Punjab Assembly from various divisions of the province called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore on Tuesday.

The lawmakers reposed full confidence in the prime minister’s leadership.

They lauded the PTI government’s public welfare projects, and foreign policy.

Addressing a ceremony at Governor House earlier today, PM Imran Khan said a foreign conspiracy was hatched to overthrow the government and the traitors from within the country joined them.

Usman Buzdar’s resignation and no-confidence motion

PTI leader Usman Buzdar’s resignation was accepted by former Punjab governor Sarwar on April 1, days after a no-confidence motion was filed against him by the opposition which claimed to command majority in the provincial assembly.

After the acceptance of resignation, the no-confidence motion submitted against Buzdar by joint opposition in the provincial assembly became ineffective and the house was to elect a new chief minister.

Number game:

As per the House rules, the winning candidate needs the support of as many as 186 lawmakers in the 371-member assembly to secure his/her position.

In the House of 371 members, the combined opposition, along with the dissidents, stands at around 200.

The joint opposition is believed to have the support of five independents, seven PPP MPAs and around over 30 JKT-Aleem Khan-combo members.

