Punjab Assembly: Here’s how lotas were brought in the session

LAHORE: How lotas were brought inside the Punjab Assembly building during the session to elect a new CM Punjab has been unveiled in a video obtained by ARY News on Monday, ARY News reported.

In a video of the Punjab Assembly, it can be seen that female MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) brought the lotas inside the assembly session and none of the staff stopped them from taking them inside.

It may be recalled that on Saturday when the Punjab Assembly session was about to begin for the election of the new CM, government members surrounded the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s dice and attacked him with the lotas.

There was a commotion in the Punjab Assembly session. On the arrival of dissident members in the assembly, the government members chanted slogans of lotas, and when Mazari entered the house to start the session, the government members threw lootas towards him. ۔

The deputy speaker was taken out of the provincial assembly building by police and the security of the assembly.

Later, Pervaiz Elahi was also attacked in the assembly session after which he claimed that the attack on him was an “assassination attempt” as the attackers cried “Maar Do” (kill him) while hitting him.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz is the behind attack on him.

