Punjab Assembly meeting tomorrow to elect CM?

LAHORE: With a tough contest expected between Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and Speaker Pervez Elahi for the coveted slot of the chief minister, the provincial assembly will meet next week to elect its leader of the House.

A spokesperson for the PA today rejected reports that a notification convening the session of the provincial legislature on April 16 has been withdrawn and it is likely to be summoned tomorrow (Wednesday).

“No decision has been made to convene the PA session tomorrow,” he said, adding that the session will take place on April 16 as per the notification.

Earlier today, Hamza Shehbaz accused the ruling alliance of hatching a conspiracy to suspend the assembly membership of PML-N lawmakers on some pretext to win the chief minister’s election.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly and chief minister’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz said that Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Supreme Court today that 40 members of the assembly are being suspended.

“We had 200 members for the election of the Leader of the House, if Pervaiz Elahi had majority, he could not left from the back door,” he said.

