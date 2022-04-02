Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new CM

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly will meet on Saturday (today) to elect the new chief minister of the province, ARY News reported.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned the Punjab Assembly session today at 11:00 am.

The session was summoned after Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation. The governor accepted the resignation of Buzdar after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

CM Usman Buzdar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 28.

The ruling party PTI and the PML-Q have nominated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for Punjab CM slot while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

PTI’s estranged Chheena group has announced to support PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi for the Chief Ministership of Punjab.

Also Read:CM Punjab slot: Pervaiz Elahi to meet PM Imran Khan at Bani Gala

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi had met with the group of estranged PTI MPA on Thursday and the group had asked for 24 hours to reach a decision.

At least 14 members of the Chheena group have announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab.

Number game:

As per the House rules, the winning candidate needs the support of as many as 186 lawmakers in the 371-member assembly to secure his/her position.

In the House of 371 members, the combined opposition, along with the dissidents, stands at around 200.

READ: HAMZA SHEHBAZ HOLDS MEETING WITH JAHANGIR TAREEN GROUP

The joint opposition is believed to have the support of five independents, six PPP, one Rahe Haq Party and around over 30 JKT-Aleem Khan-combo members.

Comments