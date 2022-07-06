Punjab Assembly: New lawmakers likely to take oaths today

LAHORE: The new lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly are likely to take oaths today who had been notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Perviaz Elahi summoned the 41st session of the House today. The speaker exercised his powers to summon the PA session at 10:00 am, Thursday.

During the session, five new PA lawmakers are expected to take oaths.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the lawmakers on five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The seats for women and minority lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly had fallen vacant after the dissident legislators of the PA were denotified by the election commission.

The ECP issued notifications for the lawmakers on the vacant seats for women including Batool Zain, Saira Raza and Fauzia Abbas. Habkook Rafiq and Samuel Yaqoob have been notified as the lawmakers on the minority seats.

The lawmakers have been notified by the ECP following the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On July 5, The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued its detailed judgment over five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

In its 13-page verdict, the high court had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify members of reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The LHC had directed the Additional Registrar to dispatch the high court order to the election commission forthwith.

