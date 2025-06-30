web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 30, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Punjab Assembly: Opposition’s four chairmen of committees relieved

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Four chairmen of Punjab Assembly’s standing committees from the Opposition have been relieved from office after vote of no-confidence passed against them, ARY News reported on Monday.

Punjab Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification to this effect.

Provincial legislature’s chairman standing committee for special education Ansar Iqbal, chairman standing committee for professional management Murtaza Iqbal, standing committee for colonies chairman Ahsan Ali and chairperson standing committee for education Saima Kanwal have been relieved from their offices after vote of no-trust passed against them.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition lawmakers were chairing 13 standing committees in Punjab Assembly including the Auqaf, Energy, Price Control and other house committees. Four chairmen of these committees have now been relieved from their offices after the no-confidence vote.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.