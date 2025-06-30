Punjab Assembly: Opposition’s four chairmen of committees relieved

LAHORE: Four chairmen of Punjab Assembly’s standing committees from the Opposition have been relieved from office after vote of no-confidence passed against them, ARY News reported on Monday.

Punjab Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification to this effect.

Provincial legislature’s chairman standing committee for special education Ansar Iqbal, chairman standing committee for professional management Murtaza Iqbal, standing committee for colonies chairman Ahsan Ali and chairperson standing committee for education Saima Kanwal have been relieved from their offices after vote of no-trust passed against them.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition lawmakers were chairing 13 standing committees in Punjab Assembly including the Auqaf, Energy, Price Control and other house committees. Four chairmen of these committees have now been relieved from their offices after the no-confidence vote.