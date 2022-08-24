Punjab Assembly passes resolution expressing solidarity with Imran Khan

Lahore: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the resolution was presented by PTI leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed. PTI is a popular political party in the country and Imran Khan is not only Pakistan’s but the Islamic world’s real leader, the resolution read.

It added that lodging fake cases against political opponents derails the democratic process. The federal government has stained the system by lodging false cases again Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz members staged a walkout at the passing of the resolution from the assembly.

The PTI Chief has been nominated in multiple cases in the past few weeks including contempt of court case, violation of section 144 in Islamabad, the Toshakhana reference and FIA’s investigation in the prohibited funding case.

Earlier today, the PTI Chairman decided to appear before an anti-terrorism (ATC) court for an extension in his bail plea after he was charged under ATA for speaking against a judge and Islamabad police officials.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

