Punjab Assembly record not missing: spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly spokesperson on Friday has refuted the claims of missing important files from the assembly secretariat, ARY News reported.

MPA Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in his statement said that there is no reality in the news circulating on the media about records missing from the Punjab Assembly. The record of the assembly is safe and safe at the assembly secretariat.

The spokesperson said that such news is being circulated to defame Pervaiz Elahi and the assembly secretariat and vowed such tactics will be foiled.

Read more: PTI submits no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Chohan said such elements are becoming part of the “foreign conspiracy” against the government. He also vowed to take action against such elements for spreading fake news.

Earlier it was reported that the important record regarding the new appointments and the construction of the new building of the Punjab Assembly has been either ruined or moved from Punjab Assembly on the directions of the custodian of the House.

Comments