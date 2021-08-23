Punjab assembly resolution calls for action on rampant sexual assaults

LAHORE: Punjab member provincial assembly (MPA) Rahat Afza has Monday passed a resolution against the rampant cases of sexual assaults on women and called for action, ARY News reported.

The content of the resolution, by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz lawmaker, critiqued the incumbent government and said women are increasingly feeling unsafe in this environment of fear.

It said the government needs to lay out policies and laws to deal with the unrestrained sexual harassment cases against women in the province.

LAHORE RICKSHAW DRIVER ALLEGEDLY RAPES WOMAN & HER MINOR DAUGHTER

Just today it was reported that a rickshaw driver with an accomplice allegedly gang-raped a woman and her minor daughter in yet another harrowing incident that transpired late last night near LDA Avenue, Lahore.

According to the police statement by the victim, the rickshaw drove the mother-daughter duo around before parking it in a shady spot near LDA Avenue where he along with his friend allegedly raped them both.

The woman said she had stepped out from a coach at Thokar Niaz Baig and hopped inside a rickshaw for Saddar Cant, but then the alleged rapist drove them wayward before finally stopping at LDA Avenue in the dark of the night.

Chung police have booked the case while the victim dup have been shifted to the hospital for medical tests.