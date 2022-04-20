Punjab Assembly ruckus: Injured PTI MPA Asia Amjad goes into coma

LAHORE: The member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asia Amjad went into coma and her health condition was declared ‘critical’ after she got wounded in Punjab Assembly ruckus, ARY News reported on

The PTI spokesperson said that the MPA Asia Amjad was subjected to torture by police forces in the Punjab Assembly. Her health condition was declared critical and she went into coma, the spokesperson added.

Family sources told ARY News that Asia Amjad was put on ventilator for the last 30 hours. Doctors said that she went into coma due to blood clotting in the brain.

Sources added that she is admitted to a private hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

پی ٹی آئی کی خاتون ممبر پنجاب اسمبلی آسیہ امجد اسمبلی کے اجلاس کے دوران ڈپٹی سپیکر کے ذریعے بلائی گئی پولیس تشدد کی وجہ سے اس وقت ہسپتال میں زیرِ علاج ہیں اور کومہ میں ہیں۔ امید ہے معزز عدلیہ اور ادارے اس واقع کا نوٹس لے کر آسیہ امجد اور اہلِ خانہ کو انصاف دلوائیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/HP6VUI0Ro2 — Hasaan Khawar (@hasaankhawar) April 20, 2022

Earlier on April 18, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi had filed a plea in the session court for the registration of an FIR against Hamza Shehbaz, IG Punjab, and others for ruckus and torture inside the Punjab Assembly during the election of the chief minister.

The plea had been filed against 200 people for their involvement in torture and ruckus inside the assembly was filed by Aamir Saeed on behalf of Pervaiz Elahi.

The court had admitted the plea and sought answers from Qila Gujjar Singh police station regarding the refusal to register a case and adjourned the hearing until April 25.

On April 16, the newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had announced his plan to hold an inquiry into the Punjab Assembly brawl in which the lawmakers attacked the deputy speaker and Pervaiz Elahi.

Hamza Shehbaz, while speaking on the floor after being elected as the new Punjab CM, said that police entered the Punjab Assembly today which was not a good tradition.

He had said that police would have arrived inside the assembly if the deputy speaker is tortured. On the other hand, Hamza had congratulated the police officials for their role in the Punjab Assembly.

