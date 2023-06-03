Punjab Assembly secretary arrested in ‘illegal appointments’ case

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday arrested Punjab Assembly Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the provincial assembly, ARY News reported.

In a statement, ACE spokesperson said that Punjab Assembly Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain was arrested after the allegations against him were proved.

“He [Rai Mumtaz] made illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly in collusion with former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi,” the spokesperson added.

The arrest came soon after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested, minutes after he was discharged by a court in two corruption cases.

The ACE spokesperson said Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. “Elahi made 12 illegal appointments of grade 17 officers in the Punjab Assembly,” the spokesperson claimed.

“Failed candidates were given jobs by manipulating records in the Punjab Assembly,” he said, adding: “Fake testing services were used to benefit corrupt officials during the recruitment process.”

Earlier, PTI President and former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi was acquitted in two corruption cases over lack of evidence.

A Gujranwala district court reserved its verdict on the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) plea seeking physical remand of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was presented in a Gujranwala court amid tight security by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials.

Speaking to the media while appearing PTI President Parvez Elahi, who is currently under arrest, has said that he won’t abandon the party “at any cost”.