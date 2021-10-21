Punjab Assembly session likely to be summoned next week: sources

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi is likely to summon the session next week on the opposition’s requisition, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had submitted a requisition to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat following Hamza Shahbaz’s directives to seek a session.

The upcoming session of the provincial assembly is likely to be tumultuous as the opposition has planned to lodge a strong protest over the rising inflation and the number of dengue cases.

READ: PML-N TO REQUISITE PUNJAB ASSEMBLY SESSION ON PRICE HIKE

Sources closer to PML-N said that the opposition lawmakers will also raise their voice regarding the law and order situation. During the upcoming session, PML-N lawmakers will wear black bands around their arms.

It is expected that the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz will also attend the forthcoming session.

It is to be mentioned here that according to rules, the Speaker is bound to summon the assembly session within 14 days of submission of a requisition.

