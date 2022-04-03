Punjab Assembly session postponed until April 06

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session to elect a new chief minister Punjab was postponed, minutes after a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan was rejected from the National Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

The proceeding of the Punjab Assembly was adjourned until April 06 after it went on only for six minutes today.

Speaking after the adjournment, Punjab minister Fayyaz Chohan said that six estranged members of the Tareen group will also rejoin them. “The assembly proceedings were run as per the constitutional requirements,” he said.

Yesterday, the nomination papers of Hamza Shahbaz and Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi for the election of the Punjab chief minister’s slot have been accepted by the secretary Punjab Assembly on Saturday.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, currently the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, filed his nomination as the joint opposition’s candidate for the chief ministership of the largest federating unit of Pakistan.

However, Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi, the current speaker in the Punjab Assembly, filed his nomination after being nominated by the ruling party PTI and the resignation of CM Usman Buzdar.

The provincial assembly’s secretariat after security accepted the nomination papers filed by both the government and opposition candidates.

In the 371-member assembly, the PTI has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.

The groups of disgruntled PTI MPAs commonly known as the Chheena group and the Tareen Group are being considered a decisive factor in the Punjab chief executive’s election.

