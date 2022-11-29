Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan meets Imran Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Sibtain Khan said that the opposition could not bring no-trust motion in the current situation nor the governor could ask the government to get a vote of confidence.

Khan also ruled out the possibility of the governor’s rule in the province. He challenged the opposition in the Punjab Assembly to bring the no-trust motion if they can complete the numbers.

READ: PUNJAB CM SAYS NO-TRUST, GOVERNOR’S RULE TO REMAIN OPPOSITION’S DREAM

Khan said that they are demanding fresh elections at the earliest. He rejected the speculations of backdoor diplomacy between PTI and the coalition government.

The political front of Punjab is witnessing hectic political activities after Imran Khan announced to quit all assemblies in his Rawalpindi address.

The government and the opposition mulled over their political options and contacted their legal and constitutional experts and sought opinions over the no-confidence motion and dissolution of the assembly.

The opposition parties have started contacts with allies, sources said.

READ: ASIF ALI ZARDARI MEETS SHEHBAZ SHARIF AT PM HOUSE

According to sources, Imran Khan wants comprehensive consultations with legal experts over constitutional aspects of the matter. “The parliamentary session on Friday will determine the direction of politics in Punjab,” sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that PML-N weighing its options to thwart the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, including a no-confidence motion against the chief minister, or the governor asking the CM to get a fresh vote of confidence from the house or imposition of the Governor’s Rule in the province.

The PML-N has consulted allies to save the provincial assembly from dissolution, sources earlier quoted as saying.

