Punjab Assembly speaker hints at adjourning session for 3 weeks

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has hinted at adjourning the session for two to three weeks after the governor ordered the chief minister to get the vote of confidence tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman ordered Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to get the vote of confidence on Wednesday (tomorrow). After the order, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan hinted at adjourning the assembly’s session for two to three weeks.

Khan said in a statement that he might adjourn the PA session for two to three weeks. He said that they have to act legally regardless of what interior minister Rana Sanaullah is saying. Khan challenged Sanaullah to go ahead with his plan to seal the assembly.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah threatened the Punjab government to seal the chief minister’s house if Pervaiz Elahi rejected to get the vote of confidence tomorrow.

The interior minister claimed that all of them are in contact with each other while CM Pervaiz Elahi was also rejecting the move to dissolve the provincial assembly along with 90 per cent of lawmakers.

Sanaullah said that if the provincial government does not hold the session at 4:00 pm and the chief minister refuses to get the vote of confidence then the governor will order to seal the CM House. He added that the chief minister will have to get the confidence vote if the session is not held.

The development came a day after Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

The Governor Punjab forwarded a letter to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, directing CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly on December 21.

In this regard, Governor Baligh ur Rehman summoned a session of the provincial assembly for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stating the order – shared on Twitter.

