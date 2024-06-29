Punjab Assembly terms US Congress resolution a ‘Jewish Conspiracy’

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution terming the United States (US) House of Representatives’ recent resolution on Pakistan’s February 8 general elections a ‘Jewish Conspiracy’, ARY News reported.

The resolution, tabled by treasury member Ahsan Raza Khan in Punjab Assembly, was passed by a majority amid protest from the opposition bench.

It termed the US Congress’s move as interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and an attempt to create chaos in the country. It noted that the US resolution attempted to make Pakistan’s February 8 general elections controversial.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to democratic values and freedom of expression. It also termed the US bill as part of a “Jewish conspiracy” and demands that the US Congress should support the causes of Palestine and Kashmir instead.

Earlier, the National Assembly (NA) – in a tit-for-tat move – passed a resolution condemning the United States (US) House of Representatives’ recent resolution on Pakistan’s February 8 general elections and termed it “interference” in its internal affairs.

The move came in response to the US Congress’s House Resolution – HR 901, which was seen as “interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

US Congress resolution

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States (US) House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law.

A total of 368 members voted in favour of the House Resolution HR 901, titled ‘Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’. Seven members voted against it.

The resolution — passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour — urged Islamabad to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the resolution also condemned attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights. It also condemned any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

READ: US Congress urges Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and rule of law

Pakistan held general elections on February 8 with independent candidates backed by former PTI winning most of the seats. However, PML-N and PPP formed an alliance to keep Imran Khan’s party out of power.

The opposition parties have alleged rigging in the elections – a claim which was rejected by the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls.