Punjab Assembly to be dissolved after vote of confidence: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan on Saturday said Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the assembly after obtaining the vote of confidence, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Sibtain Khan stated that Punjab CM will dissolve the assemblies after obtaining the vote of confidence since they were moving towards immediate elections.

He also dares Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to table a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly.

He maintained that Imran Khan’s stance is clear that the assemblies should be dissolved on announce date as CM Punjab has the full confidence of members.

“The PPP and the PML-N were suggested to hold talks as we are not running away, and we have submitted written assurance to the court,” Sibtain Khan added. Punjab Assembly Speaker added that it is not possible to gather all 187 members in 18 hours.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) withdrew its no-confidence motion tabled against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab CM who was de-notified by the governor a day earlier.

MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu said the no-confidence motion was withdrawn against Elahi after he was de-notified by the Punjab governor.

He further said that no-confidence motions against Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and the deputy speaker had not been taken back.

Comments