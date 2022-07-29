Punjab Assembly to elect new speaker today

LAHORE: The election for the Punjab Assembly speaker will be held today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI and PML-Q have jointly fielded Sibtain Khan whereas Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar of PML-N is the opposition’s candidate.

Meanwhile, no confidence against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari was also moved on Thursday and voting in this regard was also expected today.

The Punjab Assembly (PA) passed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Bisharat submitted no-confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari, which was passed by the house’s majority.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province. The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

