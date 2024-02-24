Punjab Assembly to elect speaker, deputy speaker today

LAHORE: The election for speaker and deputy speaker Punjab Assembly will be held today through secret ballot in the Assembly Chambers.

As per an announcement by the secretary of outgoing Speaker Sibtain Khan, elections for the speaker and deputy speaker will be held via a secret ballot today (Saturday) at 4:00pm under Rules 9 and 10 of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, 1997.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan against Sunni Ittehad Council’s Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar for the coveted slot of Punjab Assembly speaker.

Similarly, PML-N’s Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer will contest against SIC’s Moeen Riaz for the office of deputy speaker. Their nomination papers have also been accepted after completion of scrutiny.

Speaker Sibtain Khan on Friday administered oath to 313 newly elected MPAs of the Punjab Assembly in the inaugural session.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday summoned an inaugural session of the Punjab Assembly following the general elections held on February 8.

Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sibatin Khan administered the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of a new speaker and the deputy speaker of the house was also released. According to the schedule, the election for the speaker and the deputy speaker will be held tomorrow through a secret ballot.