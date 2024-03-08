Punjab, Balochistan pass resolutions to call Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as national hero

LAHORE/QUETTA: Punjab and Balochistan Assemblies on Friday passed resolutions to call Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a “martyred and national hero”, in the light of the Supreme Court’s opinion in the presidential reference.

According to the details, the PPP’s leader Ali Haider Gilani presented the resolution in the Punjab assembly. The resolution was passed with a majority.

Separately, Balochistan Assembly also passed the resolution to affix the word ‘martyred’ before PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and give him the status of “national hero”.

The joint resolution of the Pakistan People’s Party and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was presented in the assembly by Mir Sadiq Umrani.

The resolution demanded to declaration of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a “national hero” in the light of the Supreme Court’s opinion in the presidential reference.

It should be noted that in the Sindh assembly a resolution was passed to declare former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a national hero and award Nishan-e-Bhutto to political workers for making great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy.

The resolution was presented by the Leader of the House chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on March 7.