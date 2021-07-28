Punjab bans entry of unvaccinated people to all govt offices

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday banned the entry of citizens to all government offices who are not vaccinated against Covid-19, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the provincial government in this regard.

As per the notification, all those citizens who have not received Covid-19 jab won’t be allowed to enter the premises of the CM Office, Civil Secretariat, and all other government offices of the province.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced to block SIM cards of all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Punjab’s health department on June 24 decided to launch a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive across the province.

The province’s Primary and Secondary Health Department has decided to launch a special vaccination campaign from July 26 on the union council level, sources said.

The vaccination campaign that will be continued until August 10 will provide facility of vaccination to the people at their doorstep, according to sources.

Read More: PUNJAB TO BRING COVID-19 VACCINE AT DOORSTEP: HEALTH DEPTT

The health department has fixed a target to inoculate 70 percent population of Rawalpindi and vaccinate 40 percent of people in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, sources said.

Punjab Health Department earlier said that over 12.9 million people have been administered vaccines in the province.