Punjab bans pillion riding under section 144 in Muharram

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has imposed Section 144 to boost security throughout the province during the holy month of Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the department, the display of firearms and ammunition will be banned at public places without permission during the month.

There will be a ban on pillion riding of motorcycles from 7th to 10th of Muharram. The ban will not be applicable over elderly citizens, women and the forces personnel.

The section 144 will remain in effect from 1st to 10th of Muharram.

Provocative speeches and slogans will be banned under section 144.

There will be ban on building bunkers at rooftops of houses and storing stones, bricks, bottles or garbage on roofs, along the routes of Muharram processions.

The Punjab Home Department earlier issued stringent security guidelines for Muharram, aiming to ensure peace and security during the religious observances across the province.

According to the home department, a total of 37,376 Majalis and 10,426 processions are scheduled to take place, each under a detailed security plan.

Additionally, 502 locations across Punjab have been identified as sensitive, where Army and Rangers personnel will be deployed to maintain order and pre-empt any untoward incident.