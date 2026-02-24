Punjab becomes first province to establish PIFTAC, anti-drone unit and cybercrime cell

LAHORE: Punjab has become the first province to establish the Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (PIFTAC).

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Assessment Centre and was given a detailed briefing on PIFTAC and the overall law and order situation.

During the briefing, it was decided for the first time to establish an anti-drone unit in Punjab, which received the chief minister’s approval.

She also directed the immediate establishment of a cybercrime cell in the province.

The chief minister ordered continuous combing operations across the province to ensure the protection of life and property.

She further directed authorities to take immediate steps for installing state-of-the-art special digital scanners at all entry and exit points of the province.

A special dashboard has also been set up for deputy commissioners of all districts to ensure effective monitoring and protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The chief minister instructed that the whistleblower system be strengthened to curb terrorism and criminal activities.

She said that an AI hub would also be established within PIFTAC to enhance cyber security and other operational capabilities.

Emphasising a proactive approach, she directed that instead of reacting to terrorist incidents, authorities must adopt a policy of pre-emptive action.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government aims to make Punjab the safest province in the country and will utilise all available resources to ensure the protection of the public.