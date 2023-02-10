Punjab: Books printing delayed due to paper price hike

LAHORE: Commencement of the new academic year in Punjab likely to be delayed as the printing of books is facing delay due to paper price hike, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, Printing Press stopped the supply of books to the schools due to a shortage of funds. The commencement of the new academic year is likely to be delayed, sources said.

It has been learnt that the Punjab Examination Commission has not yet issued the date sheet for the students.

Taking notice of the matter, the authorities are thinking to take annual exams in May and the commencement of the new academic year in the month of August.

On the other hand, Punjab Teachers’ Association has demanded of the caretaker government to take notice of the matter and ensure the timely commencement of the new academic year.

