Punjab bound trailers come under fire at motorway near Hyderabad

By Web Desk
HYDERABAD: An exchange of fire between miscreants and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials took place at the M-9 motorway on Thursday morning.

The miscreants resorted to open fire at Punjab bound trailers, engaged by the CTD, officials said.

CTD officials have said that they have recovered detonator, hand grenade, petrol bomb and explosives from the place of the incident.

“Armed men were present at the M-9 motorway for a targeted attack,” CTD stated.

“Fire opened at scores of trailers traveling to Punjab,” according to the CTD. “The CTD personnel reached to the spot after being reported about it,” officials said.

Officials said that no person arrested, a search operation has been underway.

