Punjab bureaucracy witnesses major reshuffle

LAHORE: The government on Wednesday ordered a big reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy, changing 34 officials in several departments, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar has been transferred and appointed as DG Archeology.

Lahore Commissioner Capt (r) Usman was given additional charge of DG LDA, the notification stated.

Similarly, Asadullah Khan, serving as secretary of communications, was transferred and posted as secretary agriculture.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz moved the anti-corruption department for a probe against former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

PML-N MOVES ANTI-CORRUPTION AGAINST FORMER PUNJAB CM USMAN BUZDAR

The plea forwarded to the anti-corruption stated former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar allegedly remained involved in corrupt practices and abused his powers being the chief executive of Punjab.

Close aides of Usman Buzdar also made assets through illegal transfers and postings in Punjab. Former secretary Punjab CM, Tahir Khursheed, Umar Buzdar, Jaffar Buzdar, Aamir Taimur, Mukhtar Ahmed, Samullah, Habib Gul Khan and Captain retired Aijaz Jaffar have also been nominated in the case.

