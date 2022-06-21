Punjab by-elections: CEC takes notice of code of conduct breach

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja on Tuesday took notice of code of conduct violations ahead of Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The allegations of code of conduct violations were levelled by PTI vice president and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a press conference earlier in the day.

The CEC after taking notice of Qureshi’s press conference has summoned a report from the Punjab election commissioner within 24 hours. The Punjab election commissioner has been directed to take action in Multan and other 19 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, where by-polls are scheduled if code of conduct violations was proved.

CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja has also directed the provincial election commissioner to brief him about the matter.

CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja on Sunday directed ECP secretary Umar Hameed to contact IGP Punjab over the violent incidents.

The IGP has been directed to submit an inquiry report of the incident with ECP and urged to take action against the elements involved in violence and gun culture.

The CEC has also directed the administration to take strong action against those who violated the code of conduct during the campaign.

Comments