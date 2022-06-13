Punjab by elections: ECP invites applications for postal ballots

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday invited applications for issuance of postal ballot papers, ARY News reported.

“The applications for postal ballots can be submitted upto July first,” the ECP said in a statement.

Government employees and special persons could apply to the election commission for postal ballot papers, election commission stated.

“The inmates of jails in 20 vacant constituencies can also apply for the postal ballots,” according to the ECP. “The applications can be submitted to concerned returning officers. Such voters could not cast their votes at polling stations after issuance of postal ballot,” the election commission said.

Polling for by election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP announced by election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

The ECP de-seated 25 dissident members of the PTI, who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent reference against 25 members including five members on reserved seats.

The dissident lawmakers included Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

Comments