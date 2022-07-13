Punjab by elections: ECP sending election material to ROs

LAHORE: The preparations for by elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly have entered in final stage with provision of electoral material to returning officers, ARY News reported.

The election commission has started sending ballot papers and forms to returning officers, sources at the electoral body said.

“The election commission has printed 4.7306 million ballot papers for election in 20 constituencies,” according to sources. The commission has printed 1,53,657 surplus ballot papers, sources said.

The election commission has summoned authorized representatives of returning officers to receive ballot papers.

“Ballot papers have been printed in Islamabad for elections in 20 constituencies. All ballot papers will be delivered in concerned constituencies under stringent security measures,” sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that polling for by elections has been scheduled on Sunday, July 17.

The ECP had announced by election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

The ECP de-seated 25 dissident members of the PTI, who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent reference against 25 members including five members on reserved seats, to the election commission.

