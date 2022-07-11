Punjab by-elections: Imran Khan to address public rallies in Lodhran, Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address two public gatherings in Lodhran and Muzaffargarh during the whirlwind election campaign for the by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

Central Secretary Information of the PTI Farrukh Habib announced from his Twitter handle that the party chairman would address a public rally in Lodhran at 5:30 pm while he will join the rally in Muzaffargarh at 7:00 pm.

Through the election rallies, Imran Khan would canvass for his party candidates in PP-228 and PP-224 in Lodhran and PP-273 and PP-272 in Muzaffargarh.

چئیرمین PTI عمران خان صاحب آج ضمنی انتخابات کے حوالے سے دو جلسوں سے خطاب کریں گے ۰ لودھراں – PP-224 & PP228 ، شام 5:30 بجے ۰ علی پور مظفر گڑھ ، PP-272 & PP-273 ، رات 7:30 بجے #PP224 #PP228 #Lodhran#PP272 #PP273 #Muzaffargarh — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) July 11, 2022

On July 09 during a public rally in Kahuta, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government that even if they file thousands of first information reports (FIRs) against him, he will still not backout.

Imran Khan said that so far, 15 FIRs have been registered against him, but despite that, he said that he wouldn’t stop his fight against the “imported government.”

A corrupt group has been imposed on the country, but the masses will not let the corrupts and turncoats win the Punjab by-polls.

He also lauded the people of Kahuta for attending the public gathering in large numbers even after 10pm.

The former prime minister said they do not want to fight with anyone but only want ‘real independence’ which can only come through sovereign foreign policy. ‘We are against US slavery and corrupts.”

