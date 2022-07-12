Punjab by-polls: ANP candidate Zahid Khan joins PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has claimed a big political achievement before Punjab by-polls as an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Zahid Khan joined PTI from PP-158 constituency of Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ANP candidate Zahid Khan of PP-158 Lahore constituency has announced joining PTI a few days ahead of Punjab by-polls scheduled on July 17. He also announced to withdraw his nomination paper in support of the PTI candidate.

On the occasion, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that it was a big achievement of the political party that Zahid Khan joined PTI. “I am going to join the door-to-door mass contact campaign. We have a big vote bank here and there is no competitor of PTI in this constituency.”

Azhar warned the Punjab chief secretary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) administration to refrain from interfering and rigging the Punjab by-polls.

‘Plan to rig by-polls’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan warned the nationals of an alleged plan to rig Punjab by-polls on 20 vacant seats of the provincial assembly.

Imran Khan, while addressing a public rally in Bhakkar today, said that the thieves have joined hands with the election commission to rig the upcoming Punjab by-polls. “Pakistanis should be aware of these thieves who come forth to rig the elections.”

“Sharif family has a quality of doing nothing with honesty. CEC should tell the nation how will you rig the polls this time. I also know about Mr X who received the orders to make grounds for the thieves to win the polls. I know that Mr X brought Mr Y to Multan. Those who rig the polls will face severe public reaction.”

The PTI chairman asked the nation to stand fearlessly against those who want to spread fear and enslave them. “We don’t want slavery and we want friendly ties with all countries across the globe under an independent foreign policy.”

He urged the nationals to change their fate on July 17 by throwing out the corrupt rulers.

