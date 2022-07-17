Punjab by-polls: APO removed after being blamed for casting 600 fake votes

LAHORE: A video shared by a citizen alleged that an assistant presiding officer (APO) at a Lahore polling station has cast 600 fake votes however the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied the claim, ARY NEWS reported.

The video showed a man sitting at a chair surrounded by police and others as a man yelled at him saying that he has polled 600 fake votes. The video was recorded at a polling station in Jhogiyan area of Lahore, falling under PP-140.

الیکشن کمیشن اس وڈیو کا کوئی جواب دے گا ؟ pic.twitter.com/yZ9WaX2Ztt — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 17, 2022



The ECP while taking notice of the video with returning officer rejecting the claim of 600 votes being polled by the assistant presiding officer. “The assistant presiding officer helped an aged man cast his vote,” the RO said adding that 600 votes have not been polled at the station so far.

The RO removed the concerned APO from duty at the polling station.

ECP RECEIVES 13 COMPLAINTS MOSTLY OF CLASHES

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that it has received 13 complaints so far during the by-polls in 20 constituencies of the Punjab province.

The spokesman in its statement said that most of the complaints pertained to clashes between the rival political groups and all of them have been sorted out.

“Polling in all constituencies of Punjab remained peaceful and satisfactory,” he said.

Polling underway in 20 constituencies

The polling for the ‘do and die’ by-elections on 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly has begun after top leaders from PTI and PML-N led by Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz launched a whirlwind campaign to support their candidates.

The by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections, will be conducted on Sunday (today).

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

