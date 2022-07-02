Punjab by-polls: CEC warns of action over code of conduct breach

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday warned of strict action in case of a code of conduct breach during upcoming Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported.

The directions by the CEC were released after chairing a meeting to review the situation ahead of the by-polls.

The ECP chief in a message to the Punjab government through the chief secretary made it clear that the code of conduct will not be tolerated and criminal proceedings will be initiated against those found violating.

The Punjab government has been asked to ensure law and order and safe transfer of polling material to the polling stations. “You are the servant of the state and discharge duties without any political pressure,” CEC in his direction to the Punjab chief secretary said.

Read more: Punjab by-polls: CEC seeks army deployment in a letter to COAS Bajwa

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said the ECP is in contact with the authorities regarding the deployment of the army and Rangers at the sensitive polling stations during Punjab by-polls.

Polling for 20 Punjab Assembly seats is to be held on July 17.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja sought the assistance of the armed forces to ensure security during Punjab by-polls and NA-245 Karachi by-polls, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Comments