Punjab by-polls: ECP clarifies about result management system

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted the reports about crashing of its result management system (RMS) which is being used for compiling the results of Punjab by-polls on 20 provincial seats, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that RMS was working smoothly and screens were installed at the offices of all 20 returning officers (ROs) to directly collect results from the polling stations.

The spokesperson added that the candidates and media were being monitored live at the election commissioner’s office in Lahore, whereas, the live results have also been monitored at the ECP Secretariat through the RMS.

READ: PUNJAB BY-POLLS: RESULTS POUR IN AS PTI, PML-N BATTLE IT OUT FOR CRUCIAL SEATS

The election commission received results of 1,524 out of 3131 polling stations across 20 constituencies in Punjab.

In another statement, the ECP praised the role of law enforcement agencies including the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Punjab police and Frontier Corps (FC) for assisting the organisation of peaceful and transparent by-polls in Punjab.

The ECP also welcomed the positive role played by the national media during the coverage of Punjab by-elections.

Comments