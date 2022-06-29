Punjab by-polls: Notice served to Ata Tarar for violating election code

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served notice to Punjab home minister Ata Tarar for violating the code of conduct during the electioneering ahead of the Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported.

The notice was served to Ata Tarar by the district monitoring officer of Jhang for visiting PP-125 and PP-127 Jhang and meeting with the people of the constituencies ahead of the elections.

The district monitoring officer has directed Punjab home minister Ata Tarar to appear on July 1 in person or with his lawyer for an explanation. It may be noted that according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct, no public office holder can visit the constituency, after the announcement of the election schedule.

Read more: PUNJAB BY-POLLS: CANDIDATES BARRED FROM CARRYING WEAPONS

The Election Commission has announced to hold by-elections on July 17 on the 20 vacant general seats due to the disqualification of deviating members of PTI.

Earlier in the day, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab by-polls.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the Sunni Ittehad Council and PTI at the residence of Raza Nasarullah. SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza also attended the election campaign of PTI candidate in PP-97.

Comments