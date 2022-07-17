Punjab by-polls: ECP Secretary orders to resume halted polling

Lahore: Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan visited PP-158, PP-167 and PP-168 and ordered to resume the polling process for the Punjab by-polls as soon as possible, ARY News reported.

According to details, the polling halted at the above-mentioned Punjab Assembly constituencies due to clashes between PTI, PML-N and TLP workers.

ECP secretary Umer Hameed visited multiple polling stations in the three PP seats and inquired about the polling readiness of the polling agents and supplies.

Umar ordered to sort out all complaints and resume the polling process. He also visited the ECP’s control room in Gulberg Lahore.

Voting had been halted at polling stations 50 and 51 of PP-168 in the Punjab by-polls after a clash broke out among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan workers.

TLP and PML-N workers rained down on each other at ps 50 with kicks and fists while a clash broke out between PML-N and PTI workers at ps 51.

Punjab police’s baton holder forces and Rangers had reached the polling stations in order to resume the polling process. One person was injured in the clashes, sources said.

