Punjab by-polls: Law and order situation under control, says Rangers

Lahore: Rangers have been deployed in all 20 constituencies amid the Punjab by-polls to maintain law and order in the area, ARY News reported.

Deputy Director-General Rangers visited all Lahore constituencies on DG Major General Asif Hussain’s orders. The Deputy DG Shehzad Muneer checked the security readiness, the spokesperson added. The Deputy DG was satisfied with the security situation and said that the overall situation is under control.

They added that Pakistan rangers prepared to counter any law and order situation amid the by-polls. No one would be allowed to break the law, they added.

Earlier, the Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan visited PP-158, PP-167 and PP-168 and ordered to resume the polling process for the Punjab by-polls as soon as possible.

According to details, the polling halted at the above-mentioned Punjab Assembly constituencies due to clashes between PTI, PML-N and TLP workers.

ECP secretary Umer Hameed visited multiple polling stations in the three PP seats and inquired about the polling readiness of the polling agents and supplies.

Also Read: Punjab by-polls: ECP Secretary orders to resume halted polling

Umar ordered to sort out all complaints and resume the polling process. He also visited the ECP’s control room in Gulberg Lahore.

Comments