‘Punjab by-polls not related to general elections’

Islamabad: Former Prime Minsiter Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the result of the by-polls has no connection with general elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to media outside the National Accountability Court (NAB), the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said that the party that wins the vote on 22 July would form the government while the loser would sit in the opposition. We would not run off foreseeing our defeat, he added.

He reiterated that NAB should be shut down, it has caused severe damage to the country’s progress. No officer would work until NAB is operational, he added.

He added that the controversial NAB Chairman has been removed but the circus he initiated continues. He will have to be accountable for the ills he caused to innocent people, he added.

The PML-N leader said that PTI has been propagating a false narrative of accountability for four years, he added. If Imran Khan is so serious about accountability then he should public the details of his assets, he added.

Also Read: NAB is most corrupt institute in Pakistan: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

The 20 seats, the by-polls were contested o, were PTI’s seats, we accept whatever decision the public has made, Khaqan Abbasi said.

Comments