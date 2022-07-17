Punjab By-Polls: Police, Rangers on alert amid polling in Lahore

LAHORE: As polling has been underway in four provincial assembly constituencies of Lahore in a tense environment with reports of scuffles between supporters of the PML-N and the PTI at various polling stations, DIG Police has said that foolproof security has been arranged for the by-elections in the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

DIG-Operations Chaudhry Sohail talking to media here said that no untoward incident reported from the four constituencies of the provincial capital city. “The police will perform its duty until counting of votes and announcement of the election result.

“All four constituencies have been declared ‘sensitive’ and our officials have been posted, and I am monitoring law enforcement at the polling stations,” DIG said. “We will act over violation of the code of conduct. Additional personnel have been posted at each polling station,” he added.

A spokesperson of the Rangers has stated that the paramilitary force’s officials have been standby during the elections, the Rangers will be present at the spot, whenever it required.

“Rangers personnel have patrolled near Gaddafi Stadium and kept standby at Katcha Jail Road, Johar Town and Ichhra,” spokesperson stated.

It has been reported that heavy contingents of Rangers force have been deployed at polling stations 50 and 51 of the provincial constituency PP-168 after reports about tensions and brawl between the supporters of rival candidates.

