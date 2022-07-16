Punjab by-polls: Polling in 20 constituencies to be held today

LAHORE: Polling for the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab will be held on Sunday (today) which will start at 8:00 am and continue uninterrupted till 5:00 pm, ARY News reported.

The by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections, will be conducted on Sunday (today).

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) needs to win a total of nine seats in today’s by-elections to gain a majority to elect their chief minister in the biggest province of the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for the by-elections and a total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up.

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls. A total of 3131 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations have been established across the 20 constituencies.

The ECP deemed 1204 polling stations sensitive, and 696 highly sensitive. Polling stations from Lahore and Multan have been deemed sensitive.

Security measures

Rangers, Pakistan Army personnel and Frontier Constabulary will be deployed during by-elections.

Pakistan Army troops will act as Quick Response Force during the forthcoming Punjab by-polls in 20 constituencies, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan army troops carried out reconnaissance of most sensitive locations in respective areas as third-tier responders to any law and order situation in line with directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during Punjab by-polls.

It added that the army troops will perform only Quick Reaction Force (QRF) duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling.

Special cell at Interior Ministry

A special election monitoring cell has been established at the Ministry of Interior to ensure law and order situation during by-elections.

The cell has been established under the special direction of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for better coordination between law enforcement agencies for immediate response in case of any untoward incident during the elections, Radio Pakistan reported.

The monitoring cell has been linked with the control centres of the provincial governments and federal law enforcement agencies. The cell will continuously monitor the law and order situation in the respected constituencies.

Punjab Rangers and Frontier Constabulary Headquarters will also be in touch with the cell, which will continue to function from Sunday till the end of the by-elections.

ECP control rooms

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up special control rooms at central and provincial levels to monitor the election process today.

According to the Election Commission, the control rooms will continue working till the compilation of polling results.

Returning Officers, relevant Deputy Commissioners, representatives of police, Rangers and the Pakistan Army will be present in the control rooms to deal with any emergency.

The Control Rooms will promptly resolve election-related complaints which could be registered in the central control room in Islamabad through helpline numbers: 051-9210837; 051-9204403; 051-9204402; and 051-9210838.

“The complaint can also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email; [email protected],” the ECP shared.

Provincial control room, Lahore could be contacted at landline telephone 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and email [email protected]

