Punjab by-polls: PTI wins DG Khan’s PP-288 seat

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Mohammad Said-ud-Din Khosa has won Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan’s PP-288 constituency in Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported, quoting unofficial results.

According to unofficial results from all 145 polling stations, PTI candidate Sardar Mohammad Said-ud-Din Khosa secured victory with 58,015 votes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abdul Qadir Khosa secured second place with 32,487 votes as per unofficial results.

The polling process was continued from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm uninterrupted before its conclusion amid reports of clashes and arrests.

The by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections, were conducted on Sunday (today).

The results of the by-polls are essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) needs to win a total of 11 seats in today’s by-elections to gain a majority to elect their chief minister in the biggest province of the country.

Previously, PML-N needs nine seats to get a majority in the Punjab Assembly but two of its Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Mian Jameel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Faisal Niazi tendered their resignations.

