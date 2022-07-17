Punjab by-polls: ‘Two PML-N MPAs on reserved seats to resign tomorrow’

RAWALPINDI: Two more members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) on reserved seats for minorities belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will resign by tomorrow, PTI MPA Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan claimed on Sunday as the two parties fight for 20 seats of the assembly during by-polls today.

In a statement, Chohan said that two MPA have already resigned and joined PTI while two PML-N MPAs on reserved seats for minorities will resign tomorrow. “Another PML-N MPA Kashif has been disqualified over fake degree,” he said, adding that the PDM has lost six of its lost votes in the provincial assembly.

The PTI MPA said that the PML-N would now require 15 seats to claim chief ministership in the province. “We will not let them even win a single seat,” he said.

The polling for the ‘do and die’ by-elections on 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly has begun after top leaders from PTI and PML-N led by Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz launched a whirlwind campaign to support their candidates.

The by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections, will be conducted on Sunday (today).

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

