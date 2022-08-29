Punjab cabinet announces to donate one-month salary to flood victims

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet has announced to donate one-month salary to the flood victims, ARY News reported on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi chaired the second session of the provincial cabinet today. The chief minister announced to dedicate the government’s helicopter for the rescue and relief operations for the flood victims.

He said that the provincial government’s helicopter will be used for rescue and relief purposes in the flood-hit areas. The cabinet members also decided to fulfil the requirements of other provinces hit by floods.

Punjab CM said that the provincial government will send medicines and medical staff to assist the flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh.

The cabinet members approved declaring Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali as calamity-hit. The chief minister also directed concerned authorities to expedite the relief efforts.

