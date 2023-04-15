Punjab Cabinet expresses resolve to fight terrorism

The thirteenth meeting of the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, was held in Lahore on Saturday.

The Cabinet approved entering into an agreement with the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan regarding cooperation in the computerization of land records

Punjab Cabinet also accorded approval to new schemes of Children’s Hospital in Annual Development Program 2022-23.

The Inspector General Police Punjab Usman Anwar briefed the cabinet about the ongoing operation against terrorists and criminals in the Kutcha area.

During the meeting, the Cabinet expressed resolve to bring the ongoing operation to a logical end and approved the release of funds meeting expresses of the operation.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the provincial ministers, administrative and police officers and staff are working day and night to make the free flour package a success.

He also issued directives to take necessary administrative measures to stop sugar smuggling.

