Punjab cabinet reshuffle on the cards

LAHORE: Reshuffling in the Punjab cabinet is on the cards, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-informed sources.

As per details shared by the well-placed sources, the Punjab government is mulling over to changing ministry of Bao Rizwan, who is serving as the province’s climate minister.

The minister was facing outrage over his bad performance in controlling the increasing threat of smog and he walked away from the cabinet meeting over the differences on the LB polls, the sources added.

Bao Rizwan is a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allied party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and before the reshuffling, the PML-Q will be taken into confidence.

Meanwhile, several names are under consideration for the food ministry after the resignation of Aleem Khan.

Earlier on December 7, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had accepted the resignation Abdul Aleem Khan as senior minister.

The Punjab minister had tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office in a one-on-one meeting held last month.

