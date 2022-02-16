Punjab, California ‘formally declared’ sister states

LAHORE: Punjab, one of the biggest provinces of Pakistan, and California, a western state of the United States, have been formally declared as sister states after the latter’s assembly passed a bill for it.

The development was shared by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from his personal Twitter handle.

In his message, the governor Punjab thanked California for formally declaring Punjab as its sister state and said that the move would promote multi-dimensional collaboration between the two.

He shared that it happened due to his last visit to the USA in 2021 when the bill was moved to the State of California Assembly.

ThankU California for formally declaring Punjab Province as a SISTER state of California via ACR 104. Great outcome of my last visit of USA in 2021 when the BILL was moved in State of California Assembly. This’ll promote multi-dimensional collaboration. Special thanks to @asif4CA pic.twitter.com/FKdowMfkzx — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) February 16, 2022



On June 02, 2021, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar tweeted: “A Bill has been moved in California State Assembly by a majority of its members to declare Punjab & California as “Sister States”.”

“This is indeed a Landmark in Pakistan/US relations as California’s Econ[omy] is largest in US w[ith] SiliconValley&fastest growing industry esp[ecially] Agriculture,” he added.

A Bill has been moved in #California State Assembly by majority of its members to declare #Punjab & California as “Sister States”. This is indeed a Landmark in Pakistan/US relations as California’s Econ is largest in US w SiliconValley&fastest growing industry esp Agriculture 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Yy1uuk9zVN — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) June 2, 2021

