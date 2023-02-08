Punjab caretaker CM constitutes agriculture task force

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday constituted an agriculture task force to increase production, ARY News reported.

The task force will present its recommendations on increasing agriculture production and prompt reach to the market. Punjab caretaker CM, Mohsin Naqvi will be the head of the task force.

Naqvi in his statement said that the task force will forward recommendations to increase and speedy reach of commodities to the market.

Decisions will be taken immediately in light of the recommendations forwarded by the agriculture task force, he added.

Read more: Farmers announce protest outside Punjab Assembly

It may be noted that Punjab farmers, under the banner of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, had been protesting against the high cost of electricity and fertilisers.

On December 20, last year, the farmers staged a protest outside the Punjab assembly.

In a statement, Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Hussain had criticized the government over ‘injustices’ against farmers, saying that the farmers were being exploited and they cannot remain silent anymore.

Comments