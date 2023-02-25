Punjab caretaker govt decides to implement PM’s austerity policy

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has decided to implement the austerity policy announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi took a series of decisions while chairing the 7th session of the cabinet. The caretaker Punjab CM sought a plan from the concerned committee for adopting the austerity measures.

The committee will forward the recommendations to the caretaker CM for cutting down the government’s expenditures.

CM Mohsin Naqvi said that the provincial government will have to play its role in the austerity drive amid the economic crisis.

It has been decided that the government officers will donate three-day salary to the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria. The cabinet received a suggestion to fix the relief price of wheat at Rs3,900 per maund.

The other decisions included the establishment of a committee for the early completion of foreign-funded projects, approval of the lease of the government land on a single source for corporation agriculture farming, a supplementary grant of Rs400 million under the police martyrs package, agreement with the trustee hospital for the establishment of blood centres in Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad, construction of new emergency block in Allied Hospital Faisalabad and renaming of tourism department as tourism, archaeology and museum department.

