Punjab caretaker govt seeks recommendations for Ramazan Package

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has prepared recommendations for the Ramazan relief package including subsidies on bachat bazaars, electricity and a cash programme for households, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per recommendations, the Punjab caretaker government estimated the expenditures of Rs6 billion for subsidised flour sack of 10-kg at Rs550 under the Ramazan relief package. An estimated amount of Rs12 to Rs13 billion will be spent on 313 bachat bazaars.

The caretaker set-up recommended paying Rs5,000 to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries for a month under the relief package.

Moreover, it was recommended to provide free-of-cost electricity to the consumers of 100 units in Punjab for a month at the expenditure of Rs25 billion.

The free electricity plan will benefit 13 million families across Punjab. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi formed a ministerial committee to finalise the Ramazan package.

